Virat Kohli is set to become the fastest captain to a major milestone if he gets off the mark in the third and the final T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune on Friday.

Kohli has 10,999 international runs as captain from just 168 matches (195 innings) and will become the fastest to 11,000 as captain if he gets to bat and gets off the mark. This will make his only the sixth captain and second Indian skipper to the milestone.

The other six captains to have registered over 11,000 international runs (Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined) are Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni and Alan Border.

While Ponting is the only skipper to have over 15,000 international runs as captain Smith is the only other with over 14,000 runs. Fleming, Dhoni and Border have over 11,000 runs.

However, Ponting’s tally of 15.440 runs came in 324 matches, Smith’s 14,878 runs came in 286 matches, Fleming’s 11,561 runs came in 303 matches, Dhoni’s 11,207 runs came in 332 matches and Border’s 11,062 runs came in 271 matches, Kohli is on the cusp of the major milestone in his 169th match as a skipper.

While none of the top six have an average over 46, Kohli’s batting average as skipper currently is a remarkable 67.06. And the manner in which is going on, Kohli is likely to demolish the records of Border, Dhoni and Fleming.

In the second match against Sri Lanka at Indore, Kohli, with a blistering 17-ball 30 not out have become the highest run-getter in T20Is, surpassing Rohit Sharma.

The other Indian the top ten of this list is Mohammad Azharuddin with 8095 runs in 221 matches as skipper at an average of 40.88, while Sourav Ganguly is at No.11 with 7665 runs in 196 matches as skipper with an average of 38.32. Among active captains, Kohli is way ahead with only Faf Du Plessis in the top 50 with 5081 runs as skipper in 113 matches.