Virat Kohli Set to Miss First Two Tests vs England, Fans Speculate Possible REASON!

Virat Kohli Set to Miss First Two Tests vs England, Fans Speculate Possible REASON!

Ind vs Eng: Despite BCCI asking fans not to speculate, the fans did not oblige and they went on a speculation spree.

Hyderabad: In what would come as a massive setback for the Indian team ahead of the five-match Test series against England, premier batter Virat Kohli would be missing the first two Tests. In a release statement from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli asked the Indian board for a break due to personal reasons and it was granted. Despite BCCI asking fans not to speculate, the fans did not oblige and they went on a speculation spree. While some fans reckoned Kohli is taking a break to be fresh for the brand new IPL season, others felt he was going to become a father for the second time.

