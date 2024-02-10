Home

Virat Kohli Set To Miss Remainder Of Test Matches vs England: Report

Virat Kohli Set To Miss Remainder Of Test Matches vs England: Report

Virat Kohli has already missed the first two Test matches citing personal reasons and now the former India skipper will miss the whole five Test match series against England.

Virat Kohli Set To Miss Remainder Of Test Matches vs England: Report

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli who has missed the recently concluded first two Test matches against England will now miss the whole series citing personal reasons.

Apart from Kohli, Shreyas Iyer will also likely to miss the third Test match citing stiffness in his back. India has played the second Test match without the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

According to a report on Indian Express, Kohli has already informed the team selectors on Friday in an online meeting that he has decided to withdraw his name from the remaining matches which will be played at Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Earlier, Kohli was the part of Indian squad for the first two Test matches but he withdrew his name three days prior to the Hyderabad Test due to personal reasons.

“Mr Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” read a BCCI statement.

BCCI has not yet announced the squad for the remaning Test matches as as they are awaiting the fitness clearance of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who missed the Vizag Test due to injuries.

BCCI has not yet announced the squad for the remaning Test matches as as they are awaiting the fitness clearance of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who missed the Vizag Test due to injuries.