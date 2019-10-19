Virat Kohli is set to skip the three-match Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh, starting November 3 in Delhi.

It is reported that the Indian skipper will be rested for the series as a part of the workload management which has been a priority with the team under Kohli.

“Yes, he will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times,” a source in the know of the developments was quoted as saying by IANS.

Kohli, though, is set to return for the two-match Test series which follows the T20I series. “Yes, he will be back for the Tests,” added the source.

While a number of senior Indian players have been given a break, Kohli last took a break in January this year when he decided to opt out of the last two ODIs against New Zealand and the following T20I series.

The Indian team selection for the three-match T20I series is scheduled to take place on October 24. Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president-elect, had stated that he will speak with MS Dhoni, who has taken a sabbatical since India’s World Cup 2019 semifinal defeat in July this year.