Adelaide: There were animated scenes at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday during the India-Bangladesh game. It was a full-toss delivery from Hasan Mahmud in the 16th over of the match, Kohli could not get it out of the middle of the bat. While he was scampering across for a single, he started signaling to the umpire for a no-ball. The umpire gave a no-ball and Shakib-al-Hasan was quick to argue. While the umpire tried to stop Shakib, he suddenly hugged Kohli and it seemed things were sorted.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Heavy Rain Reduced To Drizzle, Next Update Soon

But the hug between Kohli and Shakib is now sent Twitter into meltdown. Here is the viral video: Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ban BUZZ: Rain Stops Play; Tigers 17 Runs Ahead as Per DLS Method - MEMES, GIFS go VIRAL

Also Read - IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

A win for India over Bangladesh in a chilly, cold Adelaide will strengthen their quest to seal a semifinal spot. India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate.

Overall, India have a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016.

After winning the toss, Shakib said they have brought in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.