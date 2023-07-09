Home

Virat Kohli Shares Favourite Memory of West Indies tour

Antigua: Indian cricket team is currently in West Indies to play 2 Test matches followed by three ODIs as well as five T20I matches which will start from July 12. Ahead of the Test series former India captain Virat Kohli shared his favourite memory of the island nation.

Kohli stated that smashing his first-ever double-century in front of Vivian Richards in Antigua is his favorite memory. The 34-year-old also revealed that the game was very special to him because the Antiguan cricketer later met him and congratulated him. However, India won that match by by an innings and 92 runs.

“My favorite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can’t get any better than that.”

Now focus will be on Kohli and Rohit Sharma as both of them are under the scanner for their poor outings in the longest format of the game. However, Kohli has a very good record against West Indies in ODIs. He has scored centuries in both of the ODI series that India has played against West Indies in the last two years.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

