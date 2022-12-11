Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Tweet On 5-Year Anniversary With Anushka Sharma, See Tweet

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, shared a heartwarming tweet on his fifth wedding anniversary with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Tweet On 5-Year Anniversary With Anushka Sharma, See Tweet

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, shared a heartwarming tweet on his fifth wedding anniversary with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Talismanic Indian batter, Kohli quoted his 5th anniversary as “a journey to eternity.” Check Tweet-

5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PISyxaDD6S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2022

Virat Kohli smashed a thrilling century against Bangladesh in the 3rd and last ODI, along with Ishan Kishan, who hit a double century. It is a high time for King Kohli, as he scored a century in the ODI after three years and just a day before his wedding anniversary. Ishan and Virat put on a massive 290-run partnership that framed India’s 227-run victory. Although India lost the series 1-2, the form of Virat Kohli is good news for India as the World Cup is just around the corner. Virat Kohli will surely play an instrumental role for India in the upcoming World Cup. Ishan Kishan also praised Virat and said that he really wants him to score 100 centuries.

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)