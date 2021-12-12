New Delhi: Former white-ball captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli shares a hilarious anecdote on Yuvraj Singh on the latter’s birthday as India’s one of finest all-rounders turns 40 today.Also Read - On Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Throwback To The Time When Sixer King Got Standing Ovation By Journalists At A Press Conference

“I had come in from the Under-19 World Cup; he welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable, started joking around with me, and we liked similar kind of food. We are both Punjabis, love Punjabi music, getting nice clothes, shoes (chuckles); all these kinds of things have remained common over the years. We used to go out and do quite a bit of shopping together in a group obviously; so the likes were quite similar,” Kohli said.

Kohli went back in time back in 2008 in Sri Lanka, where he played his debut series for the Men in Blue and shares a hilarious incident he had with the left-handed batsman.

We were in Dambulla; it was a couple of days off a match and literally at 3 or 3:30 in the morning he goes, ‘We are gonna ride these bicycles to Colombo’ and I clearly remember we all fell down laughing on the floor because it was just outrageous. We had a match in two days’ time.”

The video ended with India’s Test captain sharing pictures of their wonderful time and sending best wishes on ‘Yuvi Pa’s’ birthday.

“Happy birthday Yuvi Pa! Lots of peace, happiness and prosperity to you and lots of love always. And my best wishes to you,” he concluded.