Basking in the glory of success after leading Team India to another fabulous victory in the second T20I against South Africa, Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture of himself on his official Twitter handle on Friday. Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 72 in the Mohali T20I once again proved his credentials as the world’s best chase-master in the limited-overs format.

Expressing his happiness while sharing a throwback image of himself, the 30-year old captioned: “Me looking at my younger self going. #throwback #16yearsold”. In the picture, the Indian skipper is posing for a portrait photograph while donning a casual T-shirt.

SEE PIC:-



Kohli is one of the few cricketers who shares a very close bond with his fans and is hyperactive when it comes to using social handles. His throwback picture came just a few hours after Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an image of himself from his early cricketing days. Pandya, whose story from rags to riches is an inspiration to all posted a picture on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the mercurial all-rounder can be seen travelling on the backside of a truck while going to attend a local club game.

Cuteeee🥺😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Patil Mohit (@PatilMohit3) September 20, 2019

Haha.. omg 👌🏼😛 — Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) September 20, 2019

Oh bhai ♥️… Great transformation 💥✌️ — Mahi (@i_StanKohli18) September 20, 2019

your younger hairstyle was same as @BeingSalmanKhan hairstyle in “Tere Naam”😜🤩 — CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) September 20, 2019

That’s such a great transformation, i am so proud of you bae❤ — ~ (@CheekuMatters) September 20, 2019

Hayeee aisa kya champ phle bhi cute the ab bhi cute ho 💙 — Manisha Rajput (@manisharajput55) September 20, 2019



Both Kohli and Pandya are one of the vital cogs in Team India’s setup across all three formats of the game. Kohli is widely known to set the standards extremely high when it comes to maintaining top-level fitness. He has wonderfully inculcated the culture of fitness in the national squad.

With the brilliant knock versus Proteas, Kohli broke a plethora of records during his 72*-run knock in Mohali. He overtook Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. Kohli now has 2441 runs from 71 matches as he took his T20I average past 50 once again. Kohli also has most 50+ scores in the shortest form of the game