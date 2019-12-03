After a fantastic home series against Bangladesh, India skipper Virat Kohli has set his sight on the next mission waiting for him and his boys. Team India will host West Indies for a three-match T20I series and an equal number of One-Day Internationals.

The T20I series starts with the first game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal (Hyderabad) on Friday (December 6). Ahead of the series, Kohli looked in a relaxed mood as he shared a selfie on his official Twitter handle along with teammates KL Rahul and Shivam Dube.

“Hyderabad bound,” the 31-year-old wrote also tagging top-order batter Rahul and all-rounder Dube.s.

After opting to take rest from the T20I series against Bangladesh, Kohli has returned to lead the 15-member squad. Along with him, experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were also included in the squad for the T20I series.

Regular opener Shikhar Dhawan will not participate in the T20Is after suffering a knee injury during the just-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. BCCI named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement for the upcoming series.

The T20I series with West Indies kicks off on December 6 in Hyderabad while Thiruvananthapuram will host the second T20I. The third and final encounter of the series will be played in Mumbai on December 11.

India’s squad for T20I series: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.