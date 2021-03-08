Team India captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared a glimpse of daughter Vamika for the first time on social media with wife and Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli posted a heartwarming message for his wife and daughter on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Also Read - Virat Kohli Shares New Picture of Baby Vamika And Anushka Sharma With an Empowering Note on Women's Day

Kohli claims that seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling moment in his life.

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world," Virat Kohli wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Kohli became a proud father on January 11 as he missed the last three Tests against Australia to be present with his wife Anushka on the birth of his newborn

International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe on March 8.

Earlier, Kohli said becoming a father has been the greatest moment of his life before the first Test match against England.

“Becoming a father has been the greatest moment of my life. I can’t compare it to a series win. But the connection to the team doesn’t go away even if I’m not there. We are invariably connected and I was watching all the action,” Kohli said in the pre-match virtual conference from Chennai.

Kohli is currently in Ahemdabad for the five-match T20I series against England which will commence from March 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli is accompanied by Anushka and Vamika in the bio-bubble.