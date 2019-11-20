Virat Kohli-led Team India will become the ninth international side to play a day-night Test when they host Bangladesh in the second Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

India currently lead the two-Test series 1-0 after they dished out a clinical performance beating the Tigers by an innings and 130 runs at Indore.

Kohli, who is on the verge of becoming the most successful Indian Test captain, seems to be missing his ‘partner in crime’.

Sharing a picture on social media with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli said: “Partners in crime…Crime: stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary. Guess who”.

Soon after the post, fans started pouring in their guess claiming it to be the former captain.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kohli and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were the first to arrive in the morning with the team following later in the afternoon. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh and Rohit Sharma are slated to join the team on Wednesday morning.

India and Bangladesh players stayed indoors after landing in Kolkata. India head coach Ravi Shastri had to change his initial plan of dropping by due to a delayed flight.

Kolkata is buzzing ahead of the pink-ball Test as preparations by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are in full swing. The historic match will kickoff with Army paratroopers expected to parachute into Eden to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss.

This will be followed by the ringing of the Eden Bell by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.