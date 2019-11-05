India cricket team captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan, where the couple have jetted off for a mini vacation.

Kohli, who has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, posted a cute picture with wife Anushka from the vacation and thanked fans for the birthday wishes on Tuesday.

“What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart,” Kohli captioned the image.

Kohli is making the best use of his time away from the cricket field. He decided to go on a holiday with Anushka to Bhutan where the couple have gone trekking and even had a meal with the local people there.

Kohli has been receiving plenty of birthday wishes not just from cricketers but from Premier League stars. Premier League India’s official Twitter handle shared a video where current stars like Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva wished the Indian skipper.

🎥 Premier League stars come together to wish @BCCI Captain @imVkohli a very Happy Birthday as he turns a year older! 🎂 🏏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/T59WxOVMM9 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 5, 2019

In Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma has been appointed stand-in captain. India lost the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The second match on November 7 (Thursday) will be held at Rajkot which is reportedly under threat due to Cyclone Maha.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma tweeted pictures of herself with Virat on Twitter of an uphill trek that the duo went for.

Kohli will return to the cricket field for the Test matches against Bangladesh. India will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14.