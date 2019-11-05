India cricket team captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan, where the couple have jetted off for a mini vacation.

Kohli, who has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, posted a cute picture with wife Anushka from the vacation and thanked fans for the birthday wishes on Tuesday.

“What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart,” Kohli captioned the image.

Kohli is making the best use of his time away from the cricket field. He decided to go on a holiday with Anushka to Bhutan where the couple have gone trekking and even had a meal with the local people there.

Kohli has been receiving plenty of birthday wishes not just from cricketers but from Premier League stars. Premier League India’s official Twitter handle shared a video where current stars like Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva wished the Indian skipper.

In Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma has been appointed stand-in captain. India lost the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The second match on November 7 (Thursday) will be held at Rajkot which is reportedly under threat due to Cyclone Maha.

 
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨

On Monday, Anushka Sharma tweeted pictures of herself with Virat on Twitter of an uphill trek that the duo went for.

 
There is a light that never goes out ♥️

Kohli will return to the cricket field for the Test matches against Bangladesh. India will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14.