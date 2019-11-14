Team India captain Virat Kohli shared a special message on the occasion of Children’s Day on Thursday (November 14). Kohli, who returned to the team after he was rested for the Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, urged parents to allow their kids to play outdoor games.

Official broadcaster of the Indian team Star Sports will be launching a special campaign with Kohli talking about the importance of letting children play.

Kohli’s message stems from the campaign – ‘Kal Ke Champions Hamein Aaj Ke Bacho Mein Milenge’ (We’ll find Champions of Tomorrow in Today’s Kids).

Children’s Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier this month, on his birthday (November 5), Kohli penned a heart-warming letter addressing his younger self. In the letter, Kohli, loving called Chiku, shared his reflections on his teenage years and also had a message for his animated avatar, which is being born across millions of TV & digital screens.

My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

‘Super V’, an animated series about a 15-year old aspiring Cricketer inspired by Indian Captain Virat Kohli’s teenage years traces 15-year old Virat as he discovers he has superpowers and assumes the responsibility of fighting the looming threat of a super-villain, which can destroy the world.

Kohli returned to the Indian team to lead the hosts for the two-Test series against Bangladesh which started on Thursday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli will be looking to continue his team’s winning streak at home.