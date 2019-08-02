India’s tour of West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli shared a picture of Team India in the locker room after a practice session. The players in the picture were KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed. Surprisingly, Rohit Sharma was missing and that caught the eye of the fans. It is interesting that Rohit does not feature in the ‘Squad’ picture at a time when rumours of a rift between them are doing the rounds. Not long back, Rohit unfollowed Anushka Sharma to add fuel to the speculations.

Here is the post shared by Kohli:

And here are fans asking the curious question about the disappearance of Kohli.

Where is Rohit Sharma — Arjun Srivastava (@ArjunSr34875084) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli quashed all of it as rumour before leaving for the West Indies.

Skipper Kohli had in fact called the rumours of a rift baffling. “In my opinion, it’s baffling to be honest. It’s absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the public sentiment is ‘aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)’. We have so much respect.

“We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth.

“I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It’s disrespectful after a moment. We’ve had no issues. If I don’t like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days but if team atmosphere isn’t good, we couldn’t have played well,” Kohli insisted.