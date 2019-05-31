ICC World Cup 2019: Team India is in the UK and it looks like the Men In Blue is making most of their time ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to give a glimpse to his fans about what the Indian team is up to. In the picture, Team India members are dressed like army men. Kohli, on the other hand, is wearing a casual T-shirt as Dhawan is flaunting his biceps. Kohli captioned the picture as, “Fun times with the boys”. The picture features most of the Team India members, some are missing like Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni and a few others.

Here is the post from Kohli:

Fun times with the boys 😎💪🤙 pic.twitter.com/f3vAuYiRWQ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2019

Once Kohli posted the picture, fans were quick to spot it and they started reacting to it. While some fans felt that India is gearing up for the Pakistan tie, others wished the team all the best as some reacted hilariously.

Here are the best of reactions.

That’s your preparation to play against Pakistan? Not so subtle trolling. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 31, 2019

Ekdum dressed like defense personnel. Team India surely seems to have war on their mind against Pak. — MS (@connectwithms) May 31, 2019

Someone needs to tell Shikhar Dhawan that he has been picked in the Indian squad to make runs and not entertain the team and the cricket lovers. — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) May 31, 2019

You guys, Stay happy, all the BEST🇮🇳🙏🏻❤️ — Eshita Sharma🖤 ✨ (@eshita2428) May 31, 2019

Pakistan lost to West Indies and You are posting pictures like this, you are just doing 👇 pic.twitter.com/tcjO8TaRqZ — James Hassan (@JamesHassann) May 31, 2019

रिप पाकिस्तान 😆😆 — Manu Tripathi 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@ManuTri29320215) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, India is one of the frontrunners at the event and a lot is expected from them. India has a well-balanced squad on paper and would look to start the tournament well against South Africa on June 5.