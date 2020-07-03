After acing the hop push-up challenge, India skipper Virat Kohli – who loves Punjabi music – shared his workout video on Instagram on Friday evening. In a bid to stay fit during the COVID-19 lockdown, Kohli was performing power snatch – which he claims is one of his favourite exercises. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Birthday Wishes

What will excite Punjabis is the fact that he was listening to Punjabi music during the intense workout session.

He was hearing PropheC's hit track 'Tu Hi Ah' which has crossed 10 million on YouTube.

Kohli took to Instagram and shared the video. He captioned it as, “If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch.”

With no cricket happening since the pandemic, and with no gyms opening up, Kohli has been working out while staying indoors during the testing times.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. But according to media reports, it seems the Board of Control of Cricket in India is considering going ahead with the T20 tournament in an overseas venue. But there is no clarity on that.