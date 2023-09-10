By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli Pairs Up With New Actress Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023, Watch Viral BTS Video
Virat Kohli is currently a part of the Indian team that is playing in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.
New Delhi: As India take on Pakistan in a Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday, a viral video of Virat Kohli and Shehnaz Gill is doing the buzz on social media and took the internet by storm. In the Behind The Scenes (BTS) video, both Kohli and Gill are seen in India jerseys, which is probably a promotional stunt for the ICC World Cup 2023 that India is hosting from October 5.
The exclusive BTS of King Kohli’s shoot for Star Sports’ 2023 World Cup promo. pic.twitter.com/5Xb7pMtLy3
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 9, 2023
