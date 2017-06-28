After Virat Kohli took over the captaincy, there is an increased focus on fitness and Tuesday being an off day, few of the Indian team members hit the gym led by the Indian captain after reaching Antigua.Also Read - Virat Kohli Heartwarming VIRAL Tweet on MS Dhoni Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2022 Match Recieves BIZARRE Reactions

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video on Instagram doing workouts with Yuvraj Singh and Kohli in the background getting ready for their fitness sessions.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the gym before third ODI against West Indies

Off day or not , training is alwys on with fun !! 😀💪🏼👍🏼 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:57am PDT



Then allrounder shared a selfie on Twitter with Kedar Jadhav, Dhawan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen flexing their biceps.

Gym culture at its best with the team. What an atmosphere for the fitness aficionados. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 @SDhawan25 @BhuviOfficial @JadhavKedar pic.twitter.com/n02KM6Z5wY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 27, 2017

After losing in the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan, Team India straight headed to the Caribbean for a five-match ODI series and one T20 international.

The visitors now have a 1-0 lead after winning the second ODI by 105 runs and the first getting abandoned due to rain.