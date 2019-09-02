Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday, in the 50-member probable list for the squad of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Along with Kohli, regular players of senior team like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma have also been named among the star-studded probable that will make every other team take notice.

Taking to their official Twitter account, DDCA wrote, “Some big names in the list as senior selection committee name probable for Vijay Hazare Trophy. All available players are requested to report 8 am tomorrow to Head Coach KP Bhaskar at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.”

Some big names in the list as senior selection committee name probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy. All available players are requested to report 8 am tomorrow to Head Coach KP Bhaskar at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.@BCCI @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/1C0gsLxW8K — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 2, 2019

Apart from the Indian internationals, regular Delhi players like Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey and Pradeep Sangwan have also found their names in the probable list. Navdeep Saini made his international debut in the recently concluded limited-overs series against the West Indies, whereas Nitish Rana is a regular for India A in coloured jersey.

DDCA have been one of the most successful domestic cricket associations when it comes to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They have been the runners-up in the last two editions of the tournament under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. However, this year Ishant Sharma is expected to lead the squad in the 50-overs tournament.

Delhi, along with Mumbai, is the second-most successful team in the history of Vijay Hazare. Tamil Nadu holds the record for winning the title on the most number of occasions with five trophies to their name. Delhi won the one-day tournament for the last time in its 2012-13 edition.