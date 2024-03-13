Home

‘Virat Kohli Should Be In India’s T20 World Cup Squad’, Reckons Former Pakistan Cricketer

Kohli recently featured in the T20I series against Afghanistan where he played two matches and scored 29 & 0 respectively.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is currently on a break from cricket he missed the recently concluded Test series against England due to family emergency and now reports are floating that he might get ignored in for the upcoming T20 World Cup but former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria said that the former India captain should be part of squad for the marquee event hosted by USA and West Indies.

As per reports, the national selectors and the team management are ready to take some harsh decisions ahead of the tournament. The BCCI doesn’t want to get involved in this and has left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a call. It was also stated that Kohli might get snubbed from the T20 World Cup squad.

This left social media a buzz and Danish believes, “you can’t take social media seriously…anything to get viral.”

“How can you ignore him (Virat). He should be in India’s squad. He has been scoring runs, it is not a time to look beyond Kohli, it is a time to have Kohli in your squad, who can also groom youngsters. India is doing pretty good and Kohli should be in India’s squad, there is no doubt about it,” the former Pakistan cricketer told IANS.

Now, Kohli will be seen in action in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League where he will feature in Royal Challengers Bangalore who will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings for the opener clash of the tournament which is scheduled to be played on March 22 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In the last edition of T20 World Cup which was played in Australia, Kohli was the highest run-getter of the tournament he scored 296 runs with an average of 98.66 runs including a magical knock of 82* from 53 balls against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

