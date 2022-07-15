London: Virat Kohli is certainly going through the worst phase in his cricketing journey and things seem to be going from bad to worse for the ex-India captain. At this hour, some plaudits have also gone on to suggest that he should take a break. Amid all this, ex-India cricketer and someone who has seen the growth of Sachin Tendulkar from close quarters, Ajay Jadeja, went on to suggest that Kohli should call the legendary batter. He also said if does not call, Sachin should.Also Read - Jos Buttler Backs Virat Kohli Despite Criticism Over Poor Form After Failure at Lord's During the 2nd ODI Between Ind-Eng

"So, I can't think of anyone else, because I believe that everything is in the mind. So, he is a call away from Tendulkar. I hope even if Virat doesn't call… it's actually Sachin who should give him a call. Sometimes, young people are in that phase. When you are older, since you have been through that, it's your duty to make that call. I hope Master does that," Jadeja said on Sony Six.

He also stated that when Kohli was going through a slump in 2014, he approaches Tendulkar and things changed.

"I said this 8 months ago when we were talking about this. I said the only man who can relate to what Virat Kohli is going through is Tendulkar. The only man who he should give a call and say, 'let's have a drink together. Have a nice meal'. Because who else, since starting at age 14 or 15, never had a bad patch? Only moved forward, and reached the heights Tendulkar had reached?" Jadeja added.