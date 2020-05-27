Hailing India skipper Virat Kohli as a patriot, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Nandkishor Gurjar, has levied charges of sedition against the cricketer’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, asking her husband to divorce him. This comes as a bizarre statement after the huge success of Amazon Prime’s latest offering Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma Produced Web Series Under Scanner For Allegedly Promoting Hinduphobia, Netizens Trend #BanPaatalLok
The politician said, “Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye”. Also Read - Paatal Lok: BJP MLA Urges Virat Kohli to Divorce Anushka Sharma For Producing Web Series
Not just that, he also sent a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar, requesting him to ban the streaming of the series due to the controversy.
A few days ago, Anushka was sent a legal notice for allegedly using a casteist slur in her show. Viren Sri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild has sent a legal notice to Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma who are the executive producers of the show.
Meanwhile, the MLA’s statement has not gone down well with the fans, who have trolled the minister in a brutal manner on social media.
Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee in important roles.