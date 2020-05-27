Hailing India skipper Virat Kohli as a patriot, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Nandkishor Gurjar, has levied charges of sedition against the cricketer’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, asking her husband to divorce him. This comes as a bizarre statement after the huge success of Amazon Prime’s latest offering Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma Produced Web Series Under Scanner For Allegedly Promoting Hinduphobia, Netizens Trend #BanPaatalLok

The politician said, “Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye”. Also Read - Paatal Lok: BJP MLA Urges Virat Kohli to Divorce Anushka Sharma For Producing Web Series

Not just that, he also sent a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar, requesting him to ban the streaming of the series due to the controversy.

A few days ago, Anushka was sent a legal notice for allegedly using a casteist slur in her show. Viren Sri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild has sent a legal notice to Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma who are the executive producers of the show.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s statement has not gone down well with the fans, who have trolled the minister in a brutal manner on social media.

Abe tu mat dekh.. tu kya thekedaar h..

darr kya h …

Kahin public te na samjh jaye ki CBI ka kitna misuse hota h..

Sab saale chor baithe hue hain.. — Rahul (@Rahul18748837) May 27, 2020

Certain things, written that way, may add to the prevailing storyline without the thought of targetting any religion and I’m sure sensible viewers understand that. Our religion is not that narrow to be affected by remarks from fictional characters. #PaatalLok — Aniket Dogra (@itsAniketDogra) May 26, 2020

Kuchh kaam Ka chij post kijiye. TV series dekhna nehi to mat dekhiye. Hum ko dekhney dijiye or desh Ka joke mat baniye — Punch Mark (@NewGameRocks) May 26, 2020

Any body thinks we need a censor on Twitter to stop stupid trends? #BoycottPaatalLok — Punch Mark (@NewGameRocks) May 27, 2020

Are Bhai logo ke liye kaam kijiye …..ye Kya faltu ke jaam Kar rahe ho…..web series nahi pasand toh mat dekho….. — Rohit (@Rohit63422706) May 27, 2020

Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee in important roles.