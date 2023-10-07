Home

Virat Kohli Should Not Change…: Muttiah Muralitharan Ahead Of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Opener Against Australia

In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia Virat Kohli scored 56 runs in 61 balls and now in World Cup all eyes will be on Kohli.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan offered advice to former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of India’s ODI World Cup opener against Australia which will be played on October 7 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.



Muralitharan backed Kohli’s attitude and aggression and suggested the modern-day great to not change his attitude and aggression and reckoned that if he changed it that would impact his performance.

“Virat Kohli should not change his attitude & aggression on the field – this is real Kohli, this is natural so I will say never change because if he changes then performance will drop so be yourself & don’t focus outside noise” said Muralitharan on TRS Clips.

India outclassed Australia in the recently concluded three match ODI series by 2-1 and now the hosts will look for a positive start in the marquee event.

Kohli is in lethal form as he slammed an unbeaten century against Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

However, team India will be playing without the serives of Shubman Gill as the opener is down with dengue and in his absence Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma will likely to open.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, Shreyas Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer had returned to the team after a long lay-off.

India Squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

