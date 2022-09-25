Hyderabad: Virat Kohli should open with captain Rohit Sharma. This is a suggestion that has been floating around for some time now. On Sunday, the idea got steam after KL Rahul was dismissed for one off four balls against Australia in the third and final T20I at Hyderabad. Chasing 187 to win, Rahul perished trying to hit a six off a short-pitch ball from Josh Hazlewood. Rahul got a top-edge and Matthew Wade took a blinder to send him packing. Following Rahul’s dismissal, Twitter has been abuzz with the idea that Kohli should open with Rohit.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cricket Score: Kohli-Suryakumar Strong in Run-Chase For India

Virat Kohli should open the innings instead of KL Rahul. May be agree 100% agree — Ro-super-Hit (@GoWithCrick) September 25, 2022

To see the world cup should Virat Kohli open with Rohit Sharma in south africa match and Rahul at no 3 ? @cricketaakash @StarSportsIndia — Ashish Kumar (@AshishK60956194) September 25, 2022

KL Rahul got out on a sky high catch by Wade in first over That brings King Kohli on crease.. interesting for all ones who wished Kohli to open for India with Rohit #INDvsAUST20I #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #AxarPatel #Bumrah #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/BhVcSg64o1 — DaebakAnkita (@DaebakankitaF) September 25, 2022

Rohit has admitted that the team is looking at Kohli as the backup opener during the T20 World Cup but also confirmed that KL Rahul would be opening. The last time Kohli opened was against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup where he hit a century.

Meanwhile, Rohit has perished trying to up the ante. He scored 17 off 14 balls. Suryakumar Yadav has now joined Kohli. The two need to keep up the momentum and get India close.