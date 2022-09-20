Mohali: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern era and hence it was surprising that he went without a century for three years. Now, that he has got the monkey off the back with a ton against Afghanistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup, he could be a real threat to the opposition. The Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup has been announced and now there is much speculation over who would bat where. Captain Rohit Sharma gave some clarity during his press conference ahead of the Australia T20Is by confirming that KL Rahul would open with him and Kohli would be the backup option.Also Read - REVEALED | Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad Set to Leave For T20 World Cup in Australia on October 5 - Report

KL Rahul has not been among the runs since he made a return to the side. While that is concerning, it gives the team management another reason to slot Kohli as the opener with Rohit. Also, Rohit and Kohli are greats and they could intimidate the opposition at the top. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently said that if India has to win the T20 World Cup, they need to take risks.

With a strike rate of 114 against all kinds of spinners for India since 2020, Kohli is not exactly comfortable against spin. That is another reason why he should be allowed to open. On the other hand, his strike rate against pacers is 158. He likes the ball coming on to the bat and in Australia, he would get that in the bouncy tracks there.

If Kohli has to replace Rahul at the top, the change has to start today against Australia in the opening T20I at Mohali.