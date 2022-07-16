London: Virat Kohli is easily going through the leanest phase in his illustrious cricketing career. While the Indian team still believes in his potential and quality, ex-Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed made a startling comment. As per Mushtaq, Kohli should take a 3-4 month of break from cricket as that time would allow him to forget about the poor run of form and comeback revitalised.Also Read - Kane Williamson is Enduring a Similar Phase as Virat Kohli - Ex-Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif

“In such a situation, Virat Kohli will have to skip a big series. He has to take a 3-4 month break from cricket. When I used to be dropped, or even rested and watched my teammates on television, it affected my mindset positively. You become more intense in your training,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying in Cricket Pakistan.

“If Virat returns after three months, he would forget that he has scored 27 centuries in Tests or 40+ centuries in ODIs. Then, he would make a fresh start and the concentration levels will go high. When someone is hungry, they would relish the food even more. It’s the same with cricket. When you come back after 3-4 months, your energy level and mindset would be completely changed,” he added.

Kohli, who picked up a mild groin injury, would be on a break after the England tour. Reports suggest he would be back for the Asia Cup after missing the West Indies tour.