Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Shows Great Athleticism With One-Handed Save During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I – WATCH

Virat Kohli Shows Great Athleticism With One-Handed Save During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I – WATCH

Virat Kohli Shows Great Athleticism With One-Handed Save During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I – WATCH

Published: January 17, 2024 10:20 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli vs Afghanistan, Virat Kohli against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli’s save against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli’s fielding video, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG, India vs Afghanistan t20
Virat Kohli flies in the air to grab the ball in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli Shows Great Athleticism With One-Handed Save During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I – WATCH

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.