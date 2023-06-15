Home

Virat Kohli Shows Killer Fitness Level By Running Four Runs In Test Match | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The old video is from India's Test match against Sri Lanka in 2017. Cheteshwar Pujara was at the other end when Virat Kohli ran four runs.

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is an epitome of fitness. A modern day greats, the stylish right-hander is currently the fittest cricketer in world cricket after making his international debut in 2008. Not only his fitness, Kohli’s hunger for runs on the cricket field and aggression also make him the most after.

A brilliant example of Kohli’s fitness can be seen in a 2017 video clip, shared by a fan, during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka where he ran for four runs. In the video, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are seen completing four singles off a legitimate delivery.

Kohli looked flawless while completing those four singles while Pujara struggled a bit to keep pace with his partner. The duo shared a smile after completing the runs.

