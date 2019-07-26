India skipper Virat Kohli may not be the best dancer but he is not the worst as well. Recently, during promoting a product, Kohli flaunted off his dancing skills and that seems to have impressed quite a few. Kohli was seen dancing and having fun while a cameraman followed him capturing all his moves. This was an advertisement for a shoe line and hence you can also see his footgear which shines out. Looks like Kohli is in the right frame of mind despite talks doing the rounds of a possible rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit and Virat are the two top players for the Men in Blue. After, India lost the semi-finals at the World Cup stage, fans started making their demands that Rohit should be made the captain. Rohit is a good captain, he also led the Mumbai Indians to victory in IPL this year. He is no stranger to leading the side. Rohit had a dream World Cup where he slammed five centuries and was the leading run-getter of the tournament.

India will soon be on the road again as they will tour West Indies for a full series which will include Tests, T20Is and ODIs. It would be interesting to see their chemistry in the Caribbean that would give fans an opportunity to see how their relationship pans out after the rift that has come out in the open.