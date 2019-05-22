World Cup 2019: India skipper Virat Kohli is known for his run-getting abilities, but it seems he is also a good dancer. Kohli flaunted his best moves for his fans ahead of the World Cup and asked his fans to do something better and send it to him. If Kohli finds a better dancer and gets impressed, the fan stands a coveted chance of meeting the Indian skipper in person. In his latest video, Kohli dances like a pro and will surely surprise his fans with his super moves. “Here’s my #SignatureMove! Think you can do better than this? Then join the #BFFChallenge and stand a chance to meet me,” Kohli captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be shouldering the hopes of a billion. Before leaving for the UK, Kohli praised the two spinners and said that they would be the ‘pillars’ of the Indian bowling unit.

“In hindsight, if you look at it, someone like Kuldeep who has had so much success, it is important to see a period where things don’t go your way. We are glad that it happened in the IPL rather than during the World Cup,” Kohli said, firmly backing the spinner.

“So he had time to reflect and correct things and come into World Cup even stronger. We know the kind of skill set he possesses alongside (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They are two pillars of our bowling line up,” Kohli said at the World Cup pre-departure press conference here.