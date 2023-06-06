Home

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill in Solid Touch in Nets During Team India’s Training Session Ahead of WTC Final | WATCH

WTC Final: After the laps around the Oval, there was a session of slip catching after which the batters hit the nets.

Virat, Shubman During India's Net Session (Image: BCCI Screengrab)

London: Ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final, no team is keeping any stone unturned knowing the stakes are high. The Indian team seems to be preparing well for the big event. On the eve of the big final, the Board of Control of Cricket in India shared a clip where you can see the Indian cricketers training. After the laps around the Oval, there was a session of slip catching after which the batters hit the nets. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill looked in sound touch ahead of the finale.

Here is the clip that has been shared by the Indian board:

India Squad for the WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicket keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wicket keeper)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for the WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

