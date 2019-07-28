Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Did you get goosebumps as well? India skipper Virat Kohli was present at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai to sing the national anthem before the start of the Mumbai leg. Kohli would be leading the Indian team in the upcoming West Indies tour. Kohli was wearing a brown outfit and looked smart in it as the cameras always panned towards him. Kohli seemed to be enjoying the raids and the tackles. Kohli’s presence was appreciated by fans who took to Twitter to express themselves.

“Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world,” Kohli said ahead of the match.

“Then seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players,” he added.