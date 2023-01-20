Home

Virat Kohli SLAMS Critics For Doubting on Cristiano Ronaldo, Ex India Skipper Shares Story on Instagram

'Still doing it at the highest level at 38'- Cristiano Ronaldo.

New Delhi: We all know how former Indian captain Virat Kohli adores Cristiano Ronaldo and in numerous interviews he has expressed his love for the Portuguese international. So when Ronaldo won the Man of the Match Award on Thursday for scoring a brace against PSG in a losing cause for Riyadh Season Team, the RCB man couldn’t hold back his emotions and slammed the critics for doubting on CR7 day after day for his below average performance.

‘Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quite now that he’s put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished’, Virat Kohli shared a picture of Ronaldo with the Man of the Match Award on his Insta story.

Ronaldo finally made his debut in Saudi Arabia in a friendly game after serving a 2-match ban he received during his time with Man United. He was part of a team which consisted players of his new team Al Nassr and rival club Al Hilal. It was a 9-goal thriller as Lionel Messi’s PSG won the match by 5-4.

Cristiano played only 60 minutes in the game like Messi, who also found the back of the net for the French side. The 37-year old former Real Madrid man had a tormenting 2022, which saw lose his touch in front of goal, parted ways with the Red Devils after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and ended his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as Portugal bowed out in the Quarter-Final stage, losing 1-0 on the hands of Morocco.

It was a comeback all his fans dreamt of and this will surely boost his confidence going into his debut match for Al Nassr on Sunday against Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.