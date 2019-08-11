India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli ended his century drought as he slammed his 42nd ODI century against West Indies during the ongoing 2nd ODI. He walked in early after India lost Shikhar early, Kohli looked to time the ball brilliantly early on in his innings. Kohli seemed to be getting better as his innings progressed. It was a chanceless knock as he reached the milestone in 112 balls. His innings was laced with 10 fours and a six. It was an exhibition as he broke innumerable records on his way to the milestone. He raised his bat on reaching the feat as the crowd lauded him.
Kohli had scored a century 156 days back which is uncharacteristic of him.
Earlier, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-getter for India in ODI cricket. Kohli is now the eight highest run-getter in the world in ODI cricket. During his sublime 55th ODI fifty, Kohli pipped Pakistan great Javed Miandad to become the highest run-getter against West Indies in ODI cricket.