India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli ended his century drought as he slammed his 42nd ODI century against West Indies during the ongoing 2nd ODI. He walked in early after India lost Shikhar early, Kohli looked to time the ball brilliantly early on in his innings. Kohli seemed to be getting better as his innings progressed. It was a chanceless knock as he reached the milestone in 112 balls. His innings was laced with 10 fours and a six. It was an exhibition as he broke innumerable records on his way to the milestone. He raised his bat on reaching the feat as the crowd lauded him.

Here is how Twitter lauded Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli is Back🔥🔥!! Another Century against his Name.. What a Player or I can say what a Legend he is.. He was struggling a Bit for some Time but now he is Back.. It’s True that Form is Temporary but class is Permanent..#WIvsIND #INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/6sNIWC3HUh — Sportz Ride (@SportzRide) August 11, 2019

Century No 42 For King Kohli

Forget The Rest Virat Kohli Best🔥🔥#viratkohli #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ako7n00iQe — sρɑʀќ✨ (@KohlisSpark_) August 11, 2019

Kohli had scored a century 156 days back which is uncharacteristic of him.

Earlier, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-getter for India in ODI cricket. Kohli is now the eight highest run-getter in the world in ODI cricket. During his sublime 55th ODI fifty, Kohli pipped Pakistan great Javed Miandad to become the highest run-getter against West Indies in ODI cricket.