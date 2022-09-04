Virat Kohli who was going through a rough patch in international cricket amid all the criticism Indian ex-skipper smashed two consecutive fifty in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli remained the top scorer for India, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 runs each accordingly. Virat Kohli scored 60 runs in 45 balls in the super 4 clash against Pakistan. India managed to score 181 runs in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant Memes go VIRAL After India Wicketkeeper Does Not Get Picked in Playing XI | VIRAL TWEETS

Here is how Twitterati reacted on Virat Kohli’s innings against Pakistan: Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: India Fightback As Bhuvi Removes Nawaz

Also Read - Virat Kohli's Kiss-The-Badge Celebration After Smashing Fifty in Asia Cup Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Earlier, India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

Avesh Khan was out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.

Brief scores: India 181/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Rohit Sharma 28; Shadab Khan 2-31, Mohammad Nawaz 1-25) against Pakistan