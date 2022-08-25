Dubai: Eyes will be on Virat Kohli when India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in arguably the most-awaited match of the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli, who has faced the heat from fans and plaudits for his indifferent form in recent times, looked in ominous touch in India’s first net session after arriving in Dubai. During the nets, Kohli slog-swept all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a six over deep mid-wicket. The ball was timed well as it went over the ropes. That is a shot Kohli has not been playing in recent times.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Makes BIG Revelation Ahead of Ind-Pak Blockbuster

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” Kohli said exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.