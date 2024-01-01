Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Smashes Ravi Ashwin For a Six During India’s Practice Session at Newlands Ahead of 2nd Test vs South Africa – WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Smashes Ravi Ashwin For a Six During India’s Practice Session at Newlands Ahead of 2nd Test vs South Africa – WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli smashed a maximum while playing in the nets ahead of the 2nd Test match against South Africa on Monday. India have already lost the first Test by an inning

WATCH | 'KING' Kohli Smashes Ashwin For a SIX During Practice Session

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli smashed a maximum while playing in the nets ahead of the 2nd Test match against South Africa on Monday. India have already lost the first Test by an inning and 32 runs where Kohli scored 38 and 76 runs in both innings respectively.

Trending Now

Team India is currently busy in optional practice sessions ahead of the second Test match the video of Kohli is going viral on social sphere where the star batter is smashing a maximum on Ravichandran Ashwin, here is the clip:

You may like to read

India have played the first Test without the services of Ravindra Jadeja the all-rounder missed clash due to back spasm and there are reports that he will feature in the second Test match which will start from January 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.