Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Faf du Plessis Gift Special Jersey to Alan Walker During RCB Unbox 2024; Pic Goes VIRAL!

During the event, Walker also got a special gift from the celebrated trio of the Royal Challengers. Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Faf du Plessis gave a special jersey with number zero on it to Walker.

Bengaluru: It was a night to remember at the M. Chinnaswamy on Wednesday at the RCB Unbox event. It was a memorable event for more reasons than one. RCB got themselves a new name, also they revealed their brand new jersey for the season. Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker, who was visiting India for the first time, was over the moon with the reception he got. During the event, Walker also got a special gift from the celebrated trio of the Royal Challengers. Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Faf du Plessis gave a special jersey with number zero on it to Walker.

Here is the moment:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana with Alan Walker. Presenting Jersey number Zero as a tribute to RCB IPL Trophy. pic.twitter.com/n5FGGVLAY0 — Ankur Gautam (@AnkurGa79689647) March 20, 2024

Walker sang popular Indian song ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ from the blockbuster film, KGF. The decibel at Chinnaswamy went up when Walker was singing the song in front of a packed house.

Earlier, when Walker walked in wearing a stylish black hoodie, he got a rousing reception from the packed house at the Chinnaswamy. He also held a bat and posed with it for the cameras to huge cheers from the fans.

The song which is titled ‘Team Side ft RCB’, features Norwegian pop artist Sofiloud, and is all set to premiere today as part of the #RCBUnbox event. The song, which has an electro-house vibe, is a multi-lingual track featuring English, Kannada and Hindi.

