Virat Kohli Snapped at Airport as he Leaves For RCB Unbox Ahead of IPL 2023; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Kohli winked at the paps and waved at the fans as he made his way into the airport by showing his boarding pass at the gate.

Virat Kohli RCB Unbox

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli looked stylish as ever as he left for the RCB Unbox from the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Looking relaxed in his light grey shirt and a pair of white trousers, Kohli winked at the paps and waved at the fans as he made his way into the airport by showing his boarding pass at the gate. Kohli, who recently hit a century in Tests against Australia in the crucial final Test at Ahmedabad, would join the preps in Bangalore ahead of the season after the event tomorrow.

Here is the clip that is now going viral where you can see Kohli leaving for the IPL:

Kohli would soon be seen featuring as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the upcoming season of the IPL. He would be a key player for the RCB side as always. RCB play their IPL 2023 opener against MI on April 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium and that should be a cracker. The game would have a lot of interest as both teams enjoy a massive fanbase.

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

