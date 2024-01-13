By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli Snapped At Mumbai Airport As Ex-India Captain Leaves For Indore To Join Teammates – WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli had missed the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali due to personal reasons.
Mumbai: Virat Kohli was snapped at the Mumbai Airport on his way to Indore where India will be taking on Afghanistan in the second T20I on Sunday. The former India captain, who returned to the T20I side after more than a year, had missed the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali due to personal reasons.
King Kohli on his way to Indore.
– The GOAT returns tomorrow…!!! 🐐pic.twitter.com/CQFQvpp5i8
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2024
