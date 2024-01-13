Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Snapped At Mumbai Airport As Ex-India Captain Leaves For Indore To Join Teammates – WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Snapped At Mumbai Airport As Ex-India Captain Leaves For Indore To Join Teammates – WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli had missed the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali due to personal reasons.

Virat Kohli left Mumbai Airport to join his Indian teammates for 2nd T20I against Afghanistan. (Image: X)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli was snapped at the Mumbai Airport on his way to Indore where India will be taking on Afghanistan in the second T20I on Sunday. The former India captain, who returned to the T20I side after more than a year, had missed the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali due to personal reasons.

Trending Now

King Kohli on his way to Indore. – The GOAT returns tomorrow…!!! 🐐pic.twitter.com/CQFQvpp5i8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.