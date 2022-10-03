IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli who was playing on 49 against South Africa has been seen saying Dinesh Karthik to keep strike for the last two balls. Kohli was batting on 49 off 28, but it was Dinesh Karthik who was on strike for the final over.Also Read - IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock Apologizes To David Miller, Says 'Well Played, I'm Sorry'

Karthik, India’s finisher, missed the first ball after coming to the crease and found the boundary off the next delivery. A dot ball and a wide followed and then Karthik pulled a short, wide delivery away for a six. Also Read - IND vs SA: I Am Thinking Of Not Playing Suryakumar Yadav Anymore, Says Rohit Sharma

Also Read - IND vs SA: KL Rahul Reveals His Mindset Against South Africa

After the hit, he walked over to Kohli and seemingly asked the former skipper if he wanted strike, with him needing just one run for a half-century, and two deliveries remaining in the innings.

But Kohli was quick to turn him away, asking him to finish the job with the bat for India. Karthik went on to hit a stylish six over extra cover and then the two ran one bye as India made 237/3.

For South Africa, David Miller’s whirlwind second T20I century, 106 not out off 47 balls and a 174-run stand off 90 balls for the fourth wicket with Quinton de Kock (69 not out) was not enough to make up for a slow start and concede their clean slate of not having lost a T20I series in India.

Brief Scores: India 237/3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) beat South Africa 221/3 in 20 overs (David Miller 106 not out, Quinton de Kock 69 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/62, Axar Patel 1/53) by 16 runs