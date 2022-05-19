Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, TATA IPL 2022: Virat Kohli rode his luck against Gujarat Titans in their final game in the group stages of IPL 2022 and made the most of it by scoring an eye-catching 33-ball fifty in what can well be termed as a must-win game for RCB.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

Kohli was lucky early on in his innings as he got away with an inside edge that went for a boundary and a dropped catch by Rashid Khan in the same over bowled by Hardik Pandya. But in between the former RCB captain showed glimpses of his past form, with seven fours and a six. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Does MS Dhoni Finishes Matches Even At Age of 40? CSK Teammate Dwaine Pretorius Answers

Kohli was quick to get off the blocks, hitting Mohammed Shami for a couple of boundaries in his second over as the opening pair of RCB got their team off to a flying start. Skipper Faf du Plessis gave him good support with his team looking good to chase down the modest total of 168 for 5 set by Gujarat Titans. Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Wade's Dismissal Is Unfortunate But 3rd Umpire Hands Are Tied, Says Aakash Chopra After DRS Controversy

The bottom hand flick over mid-wicket was back as Kohli looked in sublime form for the most part of his innings. The Wankhede crowd was up in their feet as the former RCB captain reached his fifty in style with a six off Rashid Khan.

There was a lot of question regarding Kohli not showing enough intent to score runs. Well, there was plenty of that tonight and if it is anything to go by, it can serve as a warning to the playoff teams in the IPL if RCB go on to qualify. More importanly, it is a great sign for Indian cricket leading into a big international season with the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup scheduled later in the year.