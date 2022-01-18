Lahore: Virat Kohli shocked one and all when he resigned as India’s Test captain following the loss against South Africa in Test. Ever since reactions and wishes have been pouring in. Some fans are still unable to digest the fact and come to terms with it.Also Read - KL Rahul PC Ahead of 1st ODI vs South Africa: Kohli's Role to India's Playing XI; Things Interim Captain Could Reveal

While speculations are rife over the reason behind Kohli’s decision, ex-Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has opined on the matter. Stating that it is a war between two stalwarts, Latif reckons BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is behind all this. Also Read - Virat Kohli Could Join Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar in Elite List During ODIs vs South Africa

“The real reason why these things happen is because you have a tiff with the board. Irrespective of what Virat says that it’s his decision or what Sourav Ganguly tweets, this is battle of two stalwarts,” Latif said in a YouTube video on Caught Behind. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Reacts on Virat Kohli Stepping Down as India's Test Captain

Latif believes this move has not only disturbed Kohli’s fans but also unsettled Indian cricket.

“Some people are emotional. They know when and how to provoke Kohli. When he announced that he won’t captain India in T20Is after the World Cup, he was removed as ODI captain as well. You haven’t only unsettled Kohli; you’ve unsettled Indian cricket,” he explained.

Earlier, Kohli pointed fingers at Ganguly when he was sacked as the ODI skipper of the side just ahead of the South Africa tour. Rohit Sharma was made the new white-ball captain.

Overall, Kohli ended his tenure with fourth-most wins as Test captain – 40 wins and 11 draws in 68 matches.

Kohli would now feature in the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour as a player and not captain for the first time in seven years.