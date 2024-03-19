Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Speaks To Bengaluru Crowd In Kannada During RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli Speaks To Bengaluru Crowd In Kannada During RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli interacts with M.Chinnaswamy crowd in Kannada during the RCB Unbox event.

Virat Kohli RCB Unbox Event (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The RCB Unbox event 2024 became one of the biggest attractions ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2024 and star batter Virat Kohli made it more special for the fans present at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium after interacting with them in Kannada.

The video of Virat Kohli talking to the crowd in Kannada language is now going viral all across the social space at a rapid pace. Fans are sharing his video from their social media handles. Here is the viral clip.

RCB has now changed its name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Royal Challengers Bangalore. They also unveiled a new logo.

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ. PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and promised them that he will always be there with RCB. The star batter also said that he would try to match the achievement of the women’s team and get another Trophy in their cabinet.

Kohli also praised the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s women team for their historic victory in the final of the Women’s Premier League and said he will try to double it up with another trophy. RCB posted the video of Virat Kohli from their official X account formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s a dream of mine as well to know how it feels to win the IPL, hopefully, this year we’ll double it up,” said Kohli in the video posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat was also seen batting in the nets ahead of the Unbox event at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.