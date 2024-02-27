Home

Virat Kohli SPOTTED in London With Daughter Vamika; Check VIRAL PIC

Kohli was spotted at a restaurant in London on Monday with his daughter. The two seemed to be having lunch.

Virat Kohli With Daughter Vamika (Image: Redditt)

London: Virat Kohli has been out of action in the ongoing Test series versus England due to the birth of his second child, but that has not affected the side as Rohit Sharma-led India to victory in the fourth Test at Ranchi to seal the series 3-1 with a game still to go. The former India captain is still in London with his wife after the birth of his son, Akaay. Kohli was spotted at a restaurant in London on Monday with his daughter. The two seemed to be having lunch. The picture of the two has surfaced on social space and has gone viral.

