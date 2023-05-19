ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Video Chats With Anushka Sharma After Sixth IPL Hundred | Watch Viral Photo

Virat Kohli Video Chats With Anushka Sharma After Sixth IPL Hundred | Watch Viral Photo

Virat Kohli's 100 against Sunrisers Hyderabad came in just 63 balls with 12 fours and fours sixes.

Updated: May 19, 2023 10:56 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli video chats with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in IPL, Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli for RCB, Virat Kohli hundreds in IPL, Virat Kohli love affair, Virat Kohli affairs with actresses, Virat Kohli's bollywood affair, Virat Kohli and his love life, Virat Kohli, IPL 2023, Indian Premier League, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma's movies, Anushka Sharma's love affair, Anushka Sharma's love affair with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter name, Anushka Sharma,
Virat Kohli scored became the only player after Chris Gayle toi score 6 IPL hundreds. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was caught on camera taking to wife Anushka Sharma after the former India captain scotred his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Thursday enroute to Royal Challlengers Bangalore’s eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read:

Chasing 187, Kohli looked in complete ease and plundered the opposition bowlers to make his way to 100 off just 63 balls that was studded with 12 fours and four sixes. Kohli had four hundreds in the 2016 edition and his fifth came three years later.

You may like to read

With this century, Kohli became on par with former RCB teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds in history. Meanwhile, following RCB’s win, Kohli was found having a video cat with Anushka, the video of which went viral on social media.

Post Kohli’s century, Anushka also took to her Instagram stories to appreciate he knock. She wrote, “He is (firecracker emoji). What an inning (heart emoji),” along with a picture from the match.

After the match Kohli said, “The way I was hitting in the nets wasn’t transitioning into the middle in the last 2-3 matches. Wanted to make an impact and my intent was to go after the bowlers from ball 1 – something I’ve done through the season.”

“It’s my 6th IPL hundred. I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes because I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. That’s their opinion,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories