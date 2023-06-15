Home

‘Virat Kohli Started The Fight’: Naveen-Ul-Haq Breaks Silence On Ugly Spat With RCB Star During IPL 2023

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in a verbal spat during Lucknow Super Giants home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli holds Naveen-ul-Haq's hand after their match in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq finally broke his silence on his ugly verbal fight with Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter, that grabbed headlines for quite some time. The incident happened after Royal Challengers defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an away game during IPL 2023.

While it is yet to be known about what actually happened between the two, the Afghanistan pacer directly blamed the former India captain for what happened. “He shouldn’t have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn’t start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight,” Naveen told BBC Pashto.

“When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight,” he added. After the game, both Virat and Naveen were fined by the IPL Governing Councill for breaching the code of conduct and were handed heavy fines.

While Kohli was fined 100 per cent of his match fees, Naveen was docked 50 per cent.

Naveen clarified that in that game he didn’t utter a single word and it is not his nature to sledge anyone. “I just want to say one thing I generally don’t sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler.

“In that match, I didn’t utter a single word. I didn’t sledge anyone. Players, who were there they know how I dealt with the situation,” he added. The Afghanistan fast bowler also blamed Kohli for forcefully catching his hand during the after-match handshakes.

“I never lost my temper, when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match is can be seen by everyone. I was just shaking hands and then he (Kohli) caught my hand forcefully and I am also human being and I reacted,” he said.

