Mumbai: A little over a couple of weeks ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup, ex-India captain Virat Kohli has started training. BCCI announced the India squad for the Asia Cup earlier this week, and it was Kohli’s return that made news. Kohli, who was on a break after the English tour, started training at BKC Complex in Mumbai. In a video that is now going viral, Kohli can be seen training indoors. In a bid to get himself warm, Kohli – who has faced immense criticism in recent times – starts by running between the wickets.Also Read - Asia Cup: Hype Versus Reality Check

Kohli would feature in his 100th T20I when India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited clash in the upcoming Asia Cup. It was the same venue where Pakistan beat India for the first-time in a World Cup game last year. Taking that into consideration, it is wise to say that Babar Azam and Co. would start favourites.

His bat has not done the talking in recent times and he would like to change that ahead of the T20 WC later in the year in Australia. Kohli would not be featuring in the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Fans would be hope he gets back in form as that would be a major boost for the side heading into the WC later in the year. He is expected to join the rest of the side in UAE.