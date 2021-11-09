Karachi, Nov 9: Former Pakistan international, Mushtaq Ahmed believes that Indian captain, stepping down as T20I shows that nothing is going right in the Indian squad.Also Read - Virat Kohli Played His Last Match as T20 Captain: Virat Kohli’s Captaincy Record List In All Formats | Watch Video To Find Out

Virat Kohli played his last match as T20I captain of Men in Blue in Team India's last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. India won the match by 9 wickets.



"When a successful captain says he wants to leave the captaincy, it means all is not well in the dressing room. I see two groups in the Indian dressing room right now the Mumbai and Delhi groups," Mushtaq, who is presently working at the PCB's high performance centre, said.

“I think Kohli will soon retire from playing T20 internationals for his country although he will continue in the Indian Premier League. I think he has had his fill of this format,” Mushtaq said on Geo News channel.

India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of any ICC event for the first time since 2012, causing great disappointment to Indian cricket fans and critics.

“I think India flopped in the World Cup because of the IPL,” the said the 51-year-old, who has worked as spin consultant with England and other teams including erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in the past.

“I think their players after remaining for so long in a bio secure bubble before the World Cup were jaded and tired,” Ahmed told.

(With Inputs From PTI)